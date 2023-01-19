Police: 16-year-old boy shot and killed, 2 others hospitalized after triple shooting in Frankford

article

A triple shooting has killed a 16-year-old boy, officials say.

The shooting happened Thursday night, about 6 p.m., on the 2000 block of Brill Street, in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood.

According to authorities, the 16-year-old was taken by a person in a private vehicle to a firehouse on the 4900 block of Magee Street. He was said to have been shot twice in the chest and once in the stomach.

From the firehouse, medics rushed the young man to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he died shortly after arriving.

A 42-year-old man was shot in the chest. Medics rushed him to Jefferson Torresdale where he is listed in critical condition.

A 35-year-old man was shot multiple times and also taken to Jefferson Torresdale, where he is stable.

15th District officers were investigating the shooting.

