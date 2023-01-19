Police: 16-year-old boy shot and killed, 2 others hospitalized after triple shooting in Frankford
FRANKFORD - A triple shooting has killed a 16-year-old boy, officials say.
The shooting happened Thursday night, about 6 p.m., on the 2000 block of Brill Street, in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood.
According to authorities, the 16-year-old was taken by a person in a private vehicle to a firehouse on the 4900 block of Magee Street. He was said to have been shot twice in the chest and once in the stomach.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Attempted murder charge filed after man shot by security near federal courthouse in Philadelphia
- Arrest made after man, 56, shot to death inside Frankford business
- Man, 36, shot multiple times and killed in West Philadelphia; 1 person in custody, police say
From the firehouse, medics rushed the young man to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he died shortly after arriving.
A 42-year-old man was shot in the chest. Medics rushed him to Jefferson Torresdale where he is listed in critical condition.
A 35-year-old man was shot multiple times and also taken to Jefferson Torresdale, where he is stable.
15th District officers were investigating the shooting.
___
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.