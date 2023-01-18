Man, 36, shot multiple times and killed in West Philadelphia; 1 person in custody, police say

article

A 36-year-old man is dead after, police say, someone opened fire on him multiple times on a West Philadelphia street.

Officials say the shooting happened near the intersection of South 58th Street and Baltimore Avenue Wednesday evening, around 6 p.m.

12th District officers arrived to find the 36-year-old victim in the street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.

They rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died a short time after he arrived.

Police say one person is in custody, though no further details were released regarding the person in custody.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

The homicide is the latest in what has been a violent week, so far, in Philadelphia, with two people shot and killed Monday, and several others injured, while Tuesday saw separate shootings injure two people and fatally wound two others.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.