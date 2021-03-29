Man, 20, shot twice while sitting in vehicle in Frankford, police say

article

A 20-year-old man has been shot in Frankford and is being treated at an area hospital, officials said.

Police were called to the 1900 block of Granite Street Monday afternoon, just before 2:30, on the report of shots fired.

Responding police found a 20-year-old man suffering with a gunshot wound to the face and to the back. Authorities indicate the man was sitting in his vehicle when the shooting happened.

He was rushed to Jefferson Frankford Hospital. There was no word on the man’s condition.

Police say that while an investigation is underway, no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

___

Advertisement

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter