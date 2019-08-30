Man, 20, stable after drive-by shooting outside home in Logan

article

Authorities say a 20-year-old man is in stable condition following a drive-by shooting outside of his home Thursday night in North Philadelphia.

According to police, the shots rang out on the 4900 block of 9th Street around 11:20 p.m. Officers say the victim had just parked his car when an unknown vehicle pulled up next to him and fired 12 shots.

The victim was hit five times in the back and lower body and managed to escape the hail of gunfire through the passenger's side door.

Police say the victim was taken to Einstein Hospital and is in stable condition.

Investigators on the scene found two separate caliber of bullets. They are relying on nearby private security cameras to help identify potential suspects.