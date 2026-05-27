SEPTA launches first real-time bus arrival display in South Philadelphia

The Brief SEPTA launched its first real-time arrival display at a South Philadelphia bus stop. Nine more digital displays will be installed at key bus and Metro locations across the city. SEPTA will assess the pilot’s impact before expanding the program further.



SEPTA has rolled out its first digital real-time arrival display at a bus stop in South Philadelphia, aiming to give riders up-to-the-minute information on when their next bus will arrive, according to a press release.

First digital display installed in South Philadelphia

What we know:

The first device was installed at the Northeast corner of Broad Street and Oregon Avenue, serving Bus Routes 7, 63 and 68.

The new display is part of a pilot program to bring more real-time information to riders. SEPTA General Manager Scott A. Sauer said, "Our customers have made it clear that they want better access to real-time information, and we are listening."

Pilot locations were chosen based on customer impact and geographic equity, according to SEPTA.

The screens use solar power and e-paper technology, making them small enough to mount on a bus stop sign pole. Each device includes a text-to-speech button so blind and low-vision riders can access the same information.

More locations to get real-time displays

What's next:

Nine additional devices are set to be installed at bus stops and Metro stations, including 40th Street Trolley Portal, Schuylkill Avenue and JFK Boulevard, Stadium Station, Girard Avenue and Broad Street, Girard Avenue and Front Street, City Avenue and Presidential Boulevard, Drexel Hill Junction Station, 52nd Street and Market Street and Allegheny Avenue and Kensington Avenue.

Pilot locations were chosen based on customer impact and geographic equity, according to SEPTA. The pilot comes as Philadelphia prepares for a busy summer with FIFA World Cup matches, the MLB All-Star Game and America’s 250th birthday celebration.

SEPTA said knowing when the next vehicle will arrive was a top priority for many of the 20,000 riders who participated in community engagement for the New Bus Network initiative.

SEPTA will evaluate the pilot to determine future deployment phases.

What we don't know:

SEPTA has not yet announced when the additional devices will be installed or how quickly the program could expand citywide.