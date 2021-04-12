Man, 21, fatally shot in West Philadelphia, police say
MANTUA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the city’s Mantua neighborhood.
It happened at 39th and Aspen Monday around 6 p.m.
According to police, a 21-year-old man was shot multiple times. He died at the scene.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.
