Man, 21, fatally shot in West Philadelphia, police say

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the city’s Mantua neighborhood.

It happened at 39th and Aspen Monday around 6 p.m.

According to police, a 21-year-old man was shot multiple times. He died at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

