Man, 21, hospitalized after he is shot in West Philadelphia

A 21-year-old man is hospitalized after a shooting in West Philadelphia.

Authorities say police were called to North 54th Street and Wyalusing Avenue on the report of a shooting Tuesday afternoon, just after 2.

Police investigate after 21-year-old man shot at N. 54th Street and Wyalusing Ave. March 3, 2020.

Police discovered a 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the groin and his back when they arrived to the location.

The man was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and listed in stable condition.

Officials say the shooting is under active investigation. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

