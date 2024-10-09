Man, 22, dead from multiple gunshot wounds on Olney street: police

article

Tragedy follows more gun violence in Olney as a 22-year-old man loses his life after someone shoots him multiple times.

The gunfire broke out on the 5700 block of North Camac Street Wednesday evening, around 5:30, officials said.

Police responded to the scene and found the 22-year-old victim suffering with numerous gunshot wounds in his head and torso.

Police rushed him to Einstein Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Police are investigating the scene, but have not found any weapons and have not made any arrests.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or call/text the PPD tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477). A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.