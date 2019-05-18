Man, 22, extremely critical after shooting in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA (FOX 29) - Police are investigating after an overnight shooting in Kensington left a 22-year-old man in extremely critical condition.
Just before midnight, officers responded to the 2000 block of East Orleans Street, where the victim was found suffering from three gunshot wounds to the back and one to his head.
Shell casings and a red shoe with blood were recovered from the scene.
No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.