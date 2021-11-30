Man, 22, fatally shot in Wilmington, police say

article

A 22-year-old man is dead after he was shot in Wilmington.

Officials said the shooting happened on the 800 block of Kirkwood Street Tuesday, just before 5:30 in the evening.

Responding officers found the 22-year-old victim and he was then transported to an area hospital, where he died.

Police say an investigation into the shooting is underway.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Mackenzie Kirlin at 302-576-3653, or tips can be submitted to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.

