Man, 22, fatally stabbed in North Philadelphia; suspect sought

Police are investigating after they say a 22-year-old man was fatally stabbed in North Philadelphia.

The incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday on the 600 block of East Allegheny Avenue.

Officers responding to a theft in progress and person screaming found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds to the head and body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities identified the victim as Gurbinder Singh.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.