Man, 22, shot in head multiple times in West Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left a young man in critical condition in West Philadelphia Friday morning.
The shooting occurred at 11 a.m. on the 5500 block of Lansdowne Avenue.
The victim, a 22-year-old man was shot two or three times in the back of the head. Responding police officers rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
Investigators say no weapon was recovered at the scene and no arrests have been made.
The investigation is ongoing.