Man, 22, shot in head multiple times in West Philadelphia: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left a young man in critical condition in West Philadelphia Friday morning.

The shooting occurred at 11 a.m. on the 5500 block of Lansdowne Avenue. 

The victim, a 22-year-old man was shot two or three times in the back of the head. Responding police officers rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition. 

Investigators say no weapon was recovered at the scene and no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing. 