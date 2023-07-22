Man, 23, critical after he is shot in the neck in West Philadelphia: officials

article

A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after someone shot him in the neck on a West Philadelphia street.

The shooting happened Saturday night, just after 7 p.m., on the 4200 block of Parrish Street, officials said.

The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in a private vehicle, where he was placed in critical condition.

Police are investigating the shooting. No other details were released.

