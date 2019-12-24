Man, 23, critically injured in Kensington shooting; 2 males in custody

article

Police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was critically wounded in a Kensington shooting on Christmas Eve.

The incident occurred just after 10 a.m. Tuesday on the 2300 block of H Street.

Police said the victim suffered two gunshot wounds to the abdomen and lower back. He was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Two males were taken into custody, according to police. A weapon was recovered from the scene.

No further information has been released at this time.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.