Man, 24, killed after he is shot multiple times on West Oak Lane street, police say

article

A 24-year-old man is dead after someone opened fire on him in West Oak Lane.

The fatal shooting happened out on a street on the 1600 block of 68th Avenue Wednesday night, a little after 8:15, in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood, officials said.

The man was shot multiple times. Responding officers rushed him to Einstein Medical Center, where he died.

An active investigation into the shooting is underway, but no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.