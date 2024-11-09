Man, 24, killed after shooting in Logan: police

article

Philadelphia police are investigating after they say a deadly shooting occurred in Logan Friday night.

Police responded to the 5000 block of North Broad Street at 11:23 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, they found a 24-year-old man had suffered a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center by police where he was pronounced dead at 11:34 p.m.

An arrest has been made.

The investigation is active and ongoing with the Homicide Detectives.

The Philadelphia Police Department urges anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Homicide Detectives at 215-686-3334. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting our PPD’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).