Man, 24, shot multiple times and killed in South Philadelphia, police say

A 24-year-old man was shot and killed on a street in South Philadelphia.

17th District officers responded to a shooting call on the 1200 block of South Bucknell Street Wednesday, just after 10:30 in the morning, officials said.

When they arrived, police found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds across his body.

They rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he died.

Police are actively investigating the shooting and note no weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

