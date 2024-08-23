Man, 25, gunned down in broad daylight shooting in North Philadelphia

article

A 25-year-old man was killed during a shooting Friday afternoon in North Philadelphia, police said.

Officers responded to the 5500 block of North 6th Street around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Investigators say a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest and right hand.

The victim was driven to Albert Einstein Medical Center where police say he died around 4 p.m.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.