Man, 25, gunned down in broad daylight shooting in North Philadelphia

Published  August 23, 2024 5:31pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
A 25-year-old man was fatally shot on the 5500 block of North 6th Street Friday afternoon.

PHILADELPHIA - A 25-year-old man was killed during a shooting Friday afternoon in North Philadelphia, police said. 

Officers responded to the 5500 block of North 6th Street around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Investigators say a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest and right hand. 

The victim was driven to Albert Einstein Medical Center where police say he died around 4 p.m.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.