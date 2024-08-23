Man, 25, gunned down in broad daylight shooting in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A 25-year-old man was killed during a shooting Friday afternoon in North Philadelphia, police said.
Officers responded to the 5500 block of North 6th Street around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Investigators say a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest and right hand.
The victim was driven to Albert Einstein Medical Center where police say he died around 4 p.m.
No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.