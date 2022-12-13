Man, 26, dies after being shot multiple times in North Philadelphia, police say

article

Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

According to police, the shooting occurred on Monday around 11:17 p.m. on the 2400 block of North Chadwick Street.

Authorities say officers responded and found a 26-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

Police transported the victim to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:43 p.m., per police.

No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered, according to officials.

The investigation is active and ongoing with Homicide detectives.