Man, 26, dies after being shot multiple times in North Philadelphia, police say

Crime & Public Safety
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. 

According to police, the shooting occurred on Monday around 11:17 p.m. on the 2400 block of North Chadwick Street. 

Authorities say officers responded and found a 26-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body. 

Police transported the victim to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:43 p.m., per police. 

No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered, according to officials. 

The investigation is active and ongoing with Homicide detectives. 