Man, 26, shot multiple times in torso, leg in East Germantown, police say

article

A 26-year-old man is fighting for his life after police said he was shot "multiple times" in the torso and leg Saturday afternoon in East Germantown.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 900 block of Morton Street just before 4:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

A 23-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and right leg, according to police. The unnamed victim was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center by police and placed in critical condition.

Police said a gun was found on the victim. No arrests have been reported at this time.

____

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Advertisement

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter