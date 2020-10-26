Police: Man armed with knife shot, killed by officers in West Philadelphia

Police say a 27-year-old man armed with a knife was shot and killed by two officers in West Philadelphia.

It happened at Locust and South 61st streets around 4 p.m. Monday.

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed by police in West Philly.

According to police, officers were called for a report of a man with a weapon when police arrived they asked the man to drop the knife several times before opening fire.

The man was taken to the hospital by police where he died.

The investigation is ongoing. No other details have been released.

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell reports tensions are rising among residents following the shooting.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner issued the following statement Monday night on the fatal police shooting:

"The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office takes its obligation to try to be fair and to seek evenhanded justice seriously. The DAO Special Investigations Unit responded to today’s fatal shooting of a civilian by police shortly after it occurred, and has been on scene with other DAO personnel since that time investigating, as we do jointly with the PPD Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Unit, in shootings and fatalities by other means involving police. We intend to go where the facts and law lead us and to do so carefully, without rushing to judgment and without bias of any kind."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

