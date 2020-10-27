Police sergeant suffers broken leg after being struck by pickup truck in West Philadelphia

A Philadelphia police officer remains in the hospital Tuesday morning after she was struck by a vehicle during the unrest that followed a deadly police shooting in West Philadelphia.

Police say the 56-year-old sergeant was responding to unrest near the intersection of 52nd and Walnut Streets when a black pickup truck drove through the intersection, striking her.

She was taken to the hospital where she was listed in stable condition having suffered a broken leg and various other injuries.

Video of the incident shows other officers running to her side after she is knocked to the ground. Police have not said if they have located the driver of that truck.

In all, police say a total of 30 officers were injured as they faced off with demonstrators, with most injured by projectiles like rocks and bricks.

The demonstrations and civil unrest followed a deadly police-involved shooting after police say officers shot and killed a 27-year-old man who was armed with a knife after responding to a call for a person with a weapon.

Police reported looting at businesses across the city, as well as multiple fires set. At least one police SUV was set on fire and a fire truck was also vandalized.

