Man, 27, shot in face during domestic incident in North Philadelphia, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot in the face during a domestic dispute Friday morning in North Philadelphia.
Officers were called to the 3200 block of North Newkirk Street around 10:30 a.m. for reports of a domestic incident. Police found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the face.
The unidentified victim was taken to Temple University Hospital by ambulance in critical condition.
Police reportedly have a woman in custody but they were unable to recover a weapon.
