Man, 28, critical after he was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia, police say

article

A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia.

Officers responded to North Philly, near 5th and Luzerne Streets Tuesday, just before 4 p.m. for a reported shooting, according to authorities.

When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital and was listed in critical condition.

Police say an investigation is ongoing. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.

___

Advertisement

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter