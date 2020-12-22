Man, 30, shot multiple times and killed in Strawberry Mansion
STRAWBERRY MANSION - A 30-year-old man is dead after he was shot multiple times inside a residence in Strawberry Mansion.
Police were called to the 1700 block of North 31st Street Tuesday, just after 1 p.m., officials say.
When responding officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man, inside a private residence, shot multiple times throughout his body.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
Police are investigating. No arrests have been made.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.
