Man, 30, shot multiple times and killed in Strawberry Mansion

article

A 30-year-old man is dead after he was shot multiple times inside a residence in Strawberry Mansion.

Police were called to the 1700 block of North 31st Street Tuesday, just after 1 p.m., officials say.

When responding officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man, inside a private residence, shot multiple times throughout his body.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Police are investigating. No arrests have been made.

___

Advertisement

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter