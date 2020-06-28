Man, 31, dies in firework accident in Scranton

article

Authorities say a man was killed in a fireworks accident in northeastern Pennsylvania over the weekend.

The Lackawanna County coroner said 31-year-old Corey Buckley died in an explosion shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday in Scranton.

Coroner Tim Rowland said he was killed instantly when the commercial-grade firework he was attempting to deploy exploded. Scranton police are investigating.

The death occurred a day after officials cited fireworks as a growing problem after state law in 2017 made more fireworks legal.

