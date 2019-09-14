Man, 31, shot and killed in East Germantown

article

Police in East Germantown are investigating a homicide.

Authorities say police responded to the 200 block of Armstrong Street about 7:30 p.m. Saturday for a shooting.

When they arrived, police found a 31-year-old man shot one time in the face.

The man was rushed to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.