Man, 31, shot and killed in East Germantown
EAST GERMANTOWN - Police in East Germantown are investigating a homicide.
Authorities say police responded to the 200 block of Armstrong Street about 7:30 p.m. Saturday for a shooting.
When they arrived, police found a 31-year-old man shot one time in the face.
The man was rushed to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police say the investigation is ongoing. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.