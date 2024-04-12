Man, 31, shot multiple times and killed in Wynnfield, police say

article

A shooting in Wynnfield has claimed the life of a 31-year-old man.

The man was found with gunshot wounds to his leg, arm and chest when first responders arrived on the 2200 block of Bryn Mawr Avenue Friday night, just after 7:30, authorities said.

Police rushed the man to Lankenau Medical Center, where he died.

Related article

An active investigation is underway, according to officials.

The fatal shooting follows a triple shooting and a double shooting, Friday evening, in which two other men were killed, and three were injured.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.