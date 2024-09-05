Man, 33, found shot to death in Old City: police

Investigators say a 33-year-old man was shot and killed overnight Wednesday in Philadelphia's historic Old City section.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of 2nd and Market streets around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters a 33-year-old man was found shot several times in the neck and chest, and rushed to Jefferson Hospital where he died.

Investigators say preliminary information shows the unnamed victim approached the driver's side of a parked car when he was shot to death.

Small told reporters five spent shells and a handgun were found at the crime scene. It's unclear who the handgun belongs to, according to investigators.

No arrests were reported immediately after the shooting, and investigators have not shared a description of a possible suspect.