Man, 33, shot 18 times and killed in Olney

A 33-year-old man is dead after he was shot 18 times in Olney.

Officials said the shooting happened Saturday, just after 7 p.m., on the 500 block of West Duncannon.

Police found the man with 18 gunshot wounds across his body.

They rushed him to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police investigate a shooting homicide on West Duncannon in Olney.

Police are investigating possible motives for the shooting, though no weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

The shooting follows a deadly day in which a 51-year-old was shot to death in Northeast Philadelphia.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

