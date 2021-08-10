Man, 34, shot 17 times and killed in Kensington, police say

article

A 34-year-old man was shot to death in Kensington Tuesday evening, officials said.

The shooting happened on the 2000 block of East Glenwood Avenue Tuesday, just after 4:30 in the afternoon, according to authorities.

Responding officers found the 34-year-old victim shot 17 times throughout his body.

Medics rushed him to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say an investigation into the shooting is underway. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

