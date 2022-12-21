Man, 35, fatally shot in Vineland, authorities say
VINELAND, N.J. - Officials with the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.
According to the prosecutor's office, the shooting occurred on Tuesday around 10:20 p.m.
Authorities say officers with the Vineland Police Department responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue for reports of gunshots.
When officers arrived on scene, they found 35-year-old Russell Workman of Sewell dead from gunshot wounds, investigators say.
According to officials, there is no threat to the public at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Vineland police at 856-460-0806.