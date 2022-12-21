Expand / Collapse search

Caught on camera: Man dragged across floor, robbed inside West Philadelphia laundromat, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify suspects involved in a robbery in West Philadelphia. 

According to authorities, the robbery occurred on December 12 around noon. 

Police say four men followed the victim into a laundromat located on the 5100 block of Market Street before attacking him, taking his prescription medication and his wallet.  

Police released surveillance video of the attack, which appears to show the four suspects dragging the man across the floor of the laundromat before robbing him.

Police investigating robbery inside West Philadelphia laundromat

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a group of suspects wanted in connection with a robbery inside a West Philadelphia laundromat.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

The suspects fled east on Market Street after the robbery, according to officials. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477.