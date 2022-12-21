Caught on camera: Man dragged across floor, robbed inside West Philadelphia laundromat, police say

article

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify suspects involved in a robbery in West Philadelphia.

According to authorities, the robbery occurred on December 12 around noon.

Police say four men followed the victim into a laundromat located on the 5100 block of Market Street before attacking him, taking his prescription medication and his wallet.

Police released surveillance video of the attack, which appears to show the four suspects dragging the man across the floor of the laundromat before robbing him.

The suspects fled east on Market Street after the robbery, according to officials.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477.