Police: More than 16 shots fired in Frankford double shooting that injured 2

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left two people injured in Frankford on Wednesday morning.

Officials say the shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. at Jackson and Brill Streets.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, 15th District officers responded to numerous 911 calls about a shooting in the area.

Police and medics arrived on location and found a 24-year-old woman in the driver's seat of a Dodge SUV with a gunshot wound to her left side and a 22-year-old man who was outside of the car shot in the left arm, Small said.

Officials say both victims were together during the time of the shooting.

Both were transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, where they are in stable condition, according to officials.

The Dodge SUV was struck at least 16 times on the driver's side, Small said.

According to investigators, 16 spent shell casings from a semi-automatic weapon were found at the intersection.

Police say a semiautomatic handgun was also found in the Dodge SUV, but authorities do not know if it was fired in the incident.

Investigators say the motive is unknown at this time but the investigation is active and ongoing.