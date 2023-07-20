Man, 36, critically injured after someone shoots him inside North Philadelphia store: police

article

A 36-year-old man has been critically injured after someone shot him in the torso in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened inside of a store Thursday afternoon, just before 4 o’clock, on the 1300 block of West Girard Avenue, officials said.

The man was then taken to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle for treatment. He is listed in critical condition.

Police are searching for a shooter or shooters. The vehicle that took the man to the hospital is being held at the hospital as part of the investigation. No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made, authorities say.

