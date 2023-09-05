Man, 36, shot to death sitting in wheelchair on South Philadelphia street

article

A man killed in his wheelchair as police investigate what may have led to the fatal shooting.

The 36-year-old victim was found shot on the 3300 block of Wharton Street around 10:32 p.m.

He was suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and leg, and pronounced dead at the scene. Police have identified the man Bryheim Byrd.

No arrests, no weapons, and no suspect descriptions as police say a motive remains unknown.