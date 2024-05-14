Suspect charged in assault of off-duty Philadelphia police officer

A man accused of putting an off-duty Philadelphia police officer in a headlock during a traffic dispute turned brawl was charged Tuesday.

Police say Yusef Coleman became involved in an altercation on Oxford Avenue Sunday morning during a struggle between the officer and a man identified as Duke.

The officer, a 9-year member of the Philadelphia police force, was driving home when he came upon a large crowd and a BMW blocking part of Oxford Avenue.

Investigators say the officer, 42, waited for four minutes and three red light cycles before he honked his horn and asked for the car to move so he could get by.

That's when, according to investigators, a man who police identified as Duke approached the officer's car and punched him in the face through the window.

Duke, who is still being sought by police, allegedly took out a handgun after the officer exited his car and identified himself as law enforcement, police said.

A struggle ensued between the officer and Duke at which time police said Coleman approached the officer from behind and placed him in a headlock.

Investigators say the officer and Coleman fought over Coleman's gun, forcing the magazine to fall out of the firearm. The officer managed to point the gun away from the crowd and safely fire the bullet that remained in the chamber. No one was injured by gunfire.

The officer was then beaten by members of a crowd that police previously estimated to be around a dozen people, and his personal firearm was taken.

The crowd dispersed when on-duty officers arrived. Coleman, according to police, fled the scene in a black BMW that struck the officer's leg as it drove by.

Coleman was later found by police and the stolen firearm was recovered on Tuesday. He is charged with assault of a law enforcement officer, robbery, and numerous other crimes.

The officer, who remains unidentified by police, was treated at Temple University Hospital for a black eye, facial bruises, and a leg injury. He will be placed on administrative leave after he recovers from his injuries per the department's policy.