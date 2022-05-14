Man, 38, critically injured after early morning Hunting Park shooting

article

Philadelphia Police are investigating an early morning shooting, the Hunting Park section, that left a 38-year-old man in critical condition.

Officials said police were called to the 1100 block of West Lycoming Street Saturday morning, about 4:30, on the report of shots fired.

Police arrived to find a 38-year-old man shot multiple times.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital and listed in critical condition.

Police say an investigation is ongoing. No weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

