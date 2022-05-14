Expand / Collapse search

Man, 38, critically injured after early morning Hunting Park shooting

Philadelphia Police say a shooting on West Lycoming Street has critically injured a 38-year-old man.

HUNTING PARK - Philadelphia Police are investigating an early morning shooting, the Hunting Park section, that left a 38-year-old man in critical condition.

Officials said police were called to the 1100 block of West Lycoming Street Saturday morning, about 4:30, on the report of shots fired.

Police arrived to find a 38-year-old man shot multiple times.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital and listed in critical condition.

Police say an investigation is ongoing. No weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

