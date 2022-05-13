Man, 19, shot to death inside parked car in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

article

A young man was found shot to death inside a car Friday night in Philadelphia in what police called an "execution style killing."

Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of South 57th Street just before 8:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters that a 19-year-old man was found shot and killed inside a parked vehicle. Nearly 30 spent shell casings were found scattered on the around the car, Pace said.

Investigators believe two gunmen armed with 9mm handguns approached the car and unleashed a hail of bullets. Pace said the victim was struck multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later learned that the victim lived "a short distance" from where he was gunned down. Authorities are investigating if the gunmen were laying in wait.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.