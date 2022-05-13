Man, 47, shot multiple times in broad daylight and killed in Kensington
article
KENSINGTON - A highly charged and violent 24 hours culminates in the shooting death of a 47-year-old man, Philadelphia Police officials say.
Officers were called to the 1800 block of East Hilton Street Friday afternoon, about 3:30, on the report of gunshots.
Responding officers found the 47-year-old victim shot multiple times, according to authorities.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Police: Pregnant woman badly injured in West Philadelphia double shooting
- Woman, 44, dies after she was found shot inside North Philadelphia residence
- Police: Driver found shot in the head inside crashed car in North Philadelphia
The man was rushed to Temple University Hospital by SEPTA Police, where he succumbed to his injuries and died a short time after he arrived.
Advertisement
Police say an investigation is underway. No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.