Man, 47, shot multiple times in broad daylight and killed in Kensington

A highly charged and violent 24 hours culminates in the shooting death of a 47-year-old man, Philadelphia Police officials say.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of East Hilton Street Friday afternoon, about 3:30, on the report of gunshots.

Responding officers found the 47-year-old victim shot multiple times, according to authorities.

The man was rushed to Temple University Hospital by SEPTA Police, where he succumbed to his injuries and died a short time after he arrived.

Police say an investigation is underway. No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.