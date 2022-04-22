Man, 38, shot in the head and killed in Kensington

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that killed a 38-year-old man in Kensington.

Officials said police were called to the 2000 block of Pickwick Street Friday afternoon, just after 4 p.m., on the report of a shooting.

Officers found the 38-year-old victim with two gunshot wounds to the head.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police announced a weapon was recovered and a person of interest was taken into custody.