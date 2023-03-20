Man, 45, injured in daytime West Philadelphia shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in West Philadelphia on Monday.
Shortly before 5 p.m., police responded to the 5500 block of Lansdowne Avenue for reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they say they found a 45-year-old man who had been shot two times in the leg.
The victim was transported by police to Lankenau Medical Center where authorities say he was placed in stable condition.
No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.