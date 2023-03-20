NJ state trooper, 3 others injured in multi-vehicle crash on Route 42 in Gloucester Township
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A multi-vehicle crash left four people, including a New Jersey state trooper, injured on a Camden County highway Sunday night.
Traffic came to a standstill when the crash unfolded southbound on Rout 42 nearly mile 8 in Gloucester Township around 8:30 p.m.
Officials say multiple cars collided, however the number of vehicles involved in the crash has not been released.
A New Jersey state trooper, along with three other people, were injured, according to officials.
Three people were transported to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
It is unclear what led to the crash, and if the trooper was on duty at the time.