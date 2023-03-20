Police: Three teenagers injured, two critically, in West Philadelphia triple shooting

Police say a 13-year-old and two 16-year-olds were all injured during a triple shooting in West Philadelphia.

Just after 4 p.m. on Monday, police responded to the 1500 block of North Frazier Street where they located three teens suffering from gunshot wounds.

The first victim, police say is a 13-year-old boy who had been shot one time in the abdomen. He was transported to Lankenau Medical Center where authorities say he was listed in critical condition.

MORE HEADLINES

Authorities say the second victim, a 16-year-old boy, was shot five times, once in the foot, three times in the armpit, and one time in the abdomen. He was transported by police to Lankenau Medical Center where he was placed in extremely critical condition, according to police.

The third victim, who police say is also a 16-year-old boy, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported by police to a local hospital where authorities say he was placed in stable condition.

Authorities a one weapon was recovered, but no arrests were immediately made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department immediately.