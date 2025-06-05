Teen charged in abduction, sexual assault of 12-year-old girl in Philly neighborhood
PHILADELPHIA - A 17-year-old boy has been charged with rape after investigators say he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl who was inside a vehicle he stole in Philadelphia.
The unnamed teenager was taken into custody Thursday morning at his home in West Philadelphia, authorities announced on Thursday.
What we know:
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1300 block of W Erie Avenue last Saturday night for reports of a stolen car and abduction.
Investigators say someone stole a 2010 Ford Taurus that was left running with a 12-year-old girl asleep in the backseat.
Police found the car abandoned a short time later on the 5400 block of Poplar Street with the young girl still inside the vehicle.
Investigators soon learned that the 12-year-old had been sexually assaulted by the person who stole the vehicle, described as a thin Black man in dark clothes.
Less than a week after the incident, authorities arrested and charged a 17-year-old whose DNA was allegedly found on evidence collected from inside the car.
Special Victims Unit Captain Margo Alleyne-Parker said the teen was charged rape, contact with a minor and related charges.
What we don't know:
Authorities did not share the identity of the teenage suspect and did not say if he will be charged as an adult.
What they're saying:
Captain Alleyne-Parker described the 12-year-old victim as a "brave little girl" during a press conference Thursday to announce the arrest.
"She's going through the motions, the challenges, but I will say she's very smart, very intelligent and she's one brave little girl," she said.
It's believed that the car theft turned sexual assault was a "crime of opportunity," and investigators have urged people not to leave their cars running.
"It's believed that this was a crime of opportunity at that moment, it's just unfortunate that our survivor was in the back seat at that time," Alleyne-Parker said.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.