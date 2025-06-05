Teen charged in abduction, sexual assault of 12-year-old girl in Philly neighborhood

The Brief A 17-year-old boy was charged after a 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted during a car theft in Philadelphia. Police say the victim was asleep in the backseat of the car when it was stolen which lead to the sexual assault. Investigators have not identified the teenage suspect.



A 17-year-old boy has been charged with rape after investigators say he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl who was inside a vehicle he stole in Philadelphia.

The unnamed teenager was taken into custody Thursday morning at his home in West Philadelphia, authorities announced on Thursday.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1300 block of W Erie Avenue last Saturday night for reports of a stolen car and abduction.

Investigators say someone stole a 2010 Ford Taurus that was left running with a 12-year-old girl asleep in the backseat.

Police found the car abandoned a short time later on the 5400 block of Poplar Street with the young girl still inside the vehicle.

Investigators soon learned that the 12-year-old had been sexually assaulted by the person who stole the vehicle, described as a thin Black man in dark clothes.

Less than a week after the incident, authorities arrested and charged a 17-year-old whose DNA was allegedly found on evidence collected from inside the car.

Special Victims Unit Captain Margo Alleyne-Parker said the teen was charged rape, contact with a minor and related charges.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not share the identity of the teenage suspect and did not say if he will be charged as an adult.

What they're saying:

Captain Alleyne-Parker described the 12-year-old victim as a "brave little girl" during a press conference Thursday to announce the arrest.

"She's going through the motions, the challenges, but I will say she's very smart, very intelligent and she's one brave little girl," she said.

It's believed that the car theft turned sexual assault was a "crime of opportunity," and investigators have urged people not to leave their cars running.

"It's believed that this was a crime of opportunity at that moment, it's just unfortunate that our survivor was in the back seat at that time," Alleyne-Parker said.