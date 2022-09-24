Double shooting in Overbrook critically injures 1 man, police say

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a 36-year-old man, while a second victim was also injured in Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood.

According to authorities, the double happened Saturday night, on the 1700 block of North 56th Street.

The 36-year-old victim was found by police with gunshots all over his body.

Police rushed him to Lankenau Medical Center where he was placed in critical condition.

Authorities said a second victim was dropped off at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, but there were no other details in regard to that victim.

A weapon was recovered by investigators.