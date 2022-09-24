Double shooting in Overbrook critically injures 1 man, police say
article
OVERBROOK - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a 36-year-old man, while a second victim was also injured in Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood.
According to authorities, the double happened Saturday night, on the 1700 block of North 56th Street.
The 36-year-old victim was found by police with gunshots all over his body.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Officials: 2-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting inside North Philadelphia home
- Man, 22, critical after shooting in East Falls, police say
- Police: Man and woman injured after a double shooting in Ogontz
Police rushed him to Lankenau Medical Center where he was placed in critical condition.
Authorities said a second victim was dropped off at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, but there were no other details in regard to that victim.
A weapon was recovered by investigators.