Man, 42, shot a block away from home in Philadelphia: police

The Brief A 42-year-old man was shot twice while walking near his home overnight in Philadelphia. Investigators believe as many as two shooters opened fire on the victim while walking among a group. No arrests have been reported.



A 42-year-old man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot just a block away from his home overnight in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 4600 block of Torresdale Avenue just after midnight for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 42-year-old man unconscious on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds to both legs, according to investigators.

Officers brought the shooting victim to Temple University Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and was placed in critical condition.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters at the crime scene that investigators collected over 20 spent shell casings from different caliber firearms.

Police believe as many as two shooters were talking among a group of four people when they suddenly opened fire on the victim and fled.

Investigators say the shooting victim lived just a block away from where he was shot.

What we don't know:

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.

Police did not share a description of the gunman or gunmen, but they say video surveillance could help them identify the suspects.