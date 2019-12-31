Man, 47, fatally shot in broad daylight in North Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating after a 47-year-old man was shot and killed in North Philadelphia on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred just before 11 a.m. New Year's Eve on the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue.

Police said the victim was shot once in the chest and once in the arm. He was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

Temple University sent out a "TU Alert" at the time of the incident, urging students to avoid the area of its Health Sciences Center campus.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

