Man, 49, dies after large hay bale falls on him, New Castle County officials say

A 49-year-old man died after a large hay bale fell on him in Hockessin, Delaware, officials said.

The incident occurred Wednesday on McGovern Road.

New Castle County Police were called to the location on the report of an injured person.

When officers arrived, they found the 49-year-old man pinned under a hay bale.

According to officials, attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful and he died at the scene.

Authorities are actively investigating the accidental death.