Man, 56, shot and killed in North Philadelphia, police say

A 56-year-old man is dead after he was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia.

Officials said police responded to the 2100 block of Ridge Avenue Monday just before 2 p.m. on the report of a shooting.

Officers found a 56-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm and another to the chest.

He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.

